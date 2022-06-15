READING, Pa. - Reading is marking Juneteenth with a weekend of events starting this Friday at City Hall.
Juneteenth Reading President and Coordinator Stacey Taylor says with 65 organizations involved, this year's celebration is growing.
"I'm hoping they take away, learning something, because every day, every activity they're given something about Juneteenth," continued Taylor.
It's an annual commemoration of the end of Slavery in the U.S. and recently became a federal holiday. Reading's celebrations will start with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Friday at 1 p.m.
On Friday night at 7 p.m., there'll be an Opening Ceremony at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church about why the holiday is celebrated, while also recognizing local unsung heroes.
On Saturday, there's barbecue at the Berks Lodge #47 gardens from noon to 7 p.m. People are asked to donate non-perishable food and items for a food bank and animal shelter.
"Since the pandemic we were able to do some things last year, not as fluid as we would like. This year we should have a full return to activities," says Wynton Butler, Reading NAACP.
Butler will be giving tours of African American businesses. He tells us people from Texas, where Juneteenth has been a state holiday since 1980, will also be at activities.
"It's one of those opportunities to talk about family, talk about where we come from and about where we're going," Butler continued.
The weekend celebration will close with a service at Holy Trinity Church of God on Sunday.
"If you're not able to attend all three days, you're able to walk away learning something from one of the events," said Taylor.
Immediately following the service at Holy Trinity Church of God, there'll be a march calling for action against violence in the city and across the country.