READING, Pa. - Reading is teaming up with Penn State Health St. Joseph and the Reading School District to provide coronavirus vaccines to district students and their families.
Anyone 12 years of age or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. All students between the ages of 12-17 receiving their first dose must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccine clinic to sign the mandated permission form. No vaccine can be administered without a parent or guardian present. Students age 18 or over do not require permission from a parent or guardian.
First doses of the vaccine will be offered at these Reading School District free walk-in vaccine clinics:
Friday, July 16: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Location: Southwest Middle School Auditorium 300 Chestnut Street Reading, PA 19601
Friday, July 23: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Location: Northwest Middle School Auditorium 1000 Front Street Reading, PA 19601
Friday, July 30: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Location: Reading High School Geigle Gymnasium 801 N. 13th Street Reading, PA 19604
Second doses will be administered on:
Friday, August 6: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (for those that received their first dose July 16) Location: Southwest Middle School Auditorium 300 Chestnut Street Reading, PA 19601
Friday, August 13: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (for those that received their first dose July 23) Location: Northwest Middle School Auditorium 1000 N. Front Street Reading, PA 19601
Friday, August 20: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (for those that received their first dose July 30) Location: Reading High School Geigle Gymnasium 801 N. 13th Street Reading, PA 19604
No preregistration is necessary. Any family member of a student can also attend the event and receive a vaccine if they are not vaccinated. People who receive the vaccine will get a free ice cream cone on the day of the event.
There are additional prize incentives for students who receive the vaccine. Any student who gets the vaccine will be eligible to:
Win “R” stickers for everyone vaccinated
Enter a raffle for a backpack filled with school supplies (1 winner for every 50 vaccinations)
Follow-up vaccine clinic incentives for the second dose will include:
Enter a raffle for family passes to Dorney Park – three winners
Enter a raffle for laptop/iPad – three winners