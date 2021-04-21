READING, Pa. – At its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, the Reading School Board heard details about the district's summer plans for academic recovery.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Murray said beginning May 3, the district will notify high school students who have failed multiple courses and allow them to immediately begin makeup work through in-person or virtual models.
For high school students who failed only one course, summer academic recovery classes will be offered beginning June 21.
For kindergarten through eighth grades, summer classes to address math and reading skills will be offered beginning June 21.
In addition, Murray said the music teachers are planning music recovery courses to offer students a chance to make up for lost time during the 2020-21 school year.
All summer classes will be offered in the mornings, Monday through Friday, for a six-week period.
The district will also offer a pre-K and kindergarten "boot camp" from Aug. 2-9 for all current pre-K and kindergarten students.
High school graduation
Murray also informed the board that one high school graduation ceremony will be held outdoors at FirstEnergy Stadium on either June 1 or 2, depending on the weather. The ceremony will be begin at 7 p.m.
Last month the board approved a lease agreement with FirstEnergy Stadium for both dates, but no details were available at that time.
Licensing agreements
As a result of the boys basketball state title win, the school board learned that it will be asked to approve two licensing agreements for championship apparel.
The board will vote next Wednesday to approve agreements with SV Sports, Pottstown, and D&D Screenprinting, Kutztown to allow the businesses to sell championship apparel with the district's trademarks.