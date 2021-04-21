Report card school grades generic

READING, Pa. – At its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, the Reading School Board heard details about the district's summer plans for academic recovery.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Murray said beginning May 3, the district will notify high school students who have failed multiple courses and allow them to immediately begin makeup work through in-person or virtual models.

For high school students who failed only one course, summer academic recovery classes will be offered beginning June 21.

For kindergarten through eighth grades, summer classes to address math and reading skills will be offered beginning June 21.

In addition, Murray said the music teachers are planning music recovery courses to offer students a chance to make up for lost time during the 2020-21 school year.

All summer classes will be offered in the mornings, Monday through Friday, for a six-week period.

The district will also offer a pre-K and kindergarten "boot camp" from Aug. 2-9 for all current pre-K and kindergarten students.

High school graduation

Murray also informed the board that one high school graduation ceremony will be held outdoors at FirstEnergy Stadium on either June 1 or 2, depending on the weather. The ceremony will be begin at 7 p.m.

Last month the board approved a lease agreement with FirstEnergy Stadium for both dates, but no details were available at that time.

Licensing agreements

As a result of the boys basketball state title win, the school board learned that it will be asked to approve two licensing agreements for championship apparel.

The board will vote next Wednesday to approve agreements with SV Sports, Pottstown, and D&D Screenprinting, Kutztown to allow the businesses to sell championship apparel with the district's trademarks.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.