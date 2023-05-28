Reading to put four properties up for auction online; bids on blighted homes start at $1 with no reserve
READING, Pa. - What can $1 buy in inflationary times? Not even a candy bar, but in Reading, perhaps a home that needs a little work.
Actually, quite a bit of work, but at a starting bid of $1, they might be a bargain for the buyer with skills, patience and money.
Reading's Redevelopment Authority plans to auction off four properties, according to online marketplace Bid4Assets.
Sales can lead to investment and new tax revenue. Reading Mayor Eddie Moran's administration says fighting blight is part of its plan to make the city a better place to live.
"The goal with any sale of this type is to find buyers interested in taking ownership of these properties and restoring them to productive use for the community," Jamal Abodalo, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority, said in joint statement with Bid4Assets.
The Redevelopment Authority's mission is "the elimination of blighted areas" and the promotion of "a decent living environment."
The sale will be open to bidders June 15 for just four hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bidding on each property will start with a $1 minimum bid. Each will be sold to the highest bidder, with no minimum price.
Bidders must register with Bid4Assets and post a $500 refundable bid deposit. Deposits are due by June 8. Terms and information about properties is posted online.
Properties include two homes in the 600 block of Schuylkill Avenue, and residences in the 1400 block of Fairview Street and the 1100 block of Spruce Street.
Bid4Assets conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties. In a statement about the Reading auction, Bid4Assets said it has sold more than 100,000 properties in government transactions for a gross value of more than $1 billion.
"Our focus is to find homebuyers who look at a blighted home and see the potential for what it could be after renovations," Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis said in the statement. The auction will not cost the city anything, he said. Bid4Assets website says it charges a buyer's premium of 5%.
Bid4Assets is owned by Liquidity Services Inc., which is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol LQDT. The closing price Friday was $15.02. Bethesda, Maryland-based Liquidity Services has a market capitalization (current share price times number of share outstanding) of $461 million.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
