READING, Pa. - What can $1 buy in inflationary times? Not even a candy bar, but in Reading, perhaps a home that needs a little work.

Actually, quite a bit of work, but at a starting bid of $1, they might be a bargain for the buyer with skills, patience and money.

Reading's Redevelopment Authority plans to auction off four properties, according to online marketplace Bid4Assets.

Sales can lead to investment and new tax revenue. Reading Mayor Eddie Moran's administration says fighting blight is part of its plan to make the city a better place to live.

"The goal with any sale of this type is to find buyers interested in taking ownership of these properties and restoring them to productive use for the community," Jamal Abodalo, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority, said in joint statement with Bid4Assets.

The Redevelopment Authority's mission is "the elimination of blighted areas" and the promotion of "a decent living environment."

The sale will be open to bidders June 15 for just four hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bidding on each property will start with a $1 minimum bid. Each will be sold to the highest bidder, with no minimum price.

Bidders must register with Bid4Assets and post a $500 refundable bid deposit. Deposits are due by June 8. Terms and information about properties is posted online.

Properties include two homes in the 600 block of Schuylkill Avenue, and residences in the 1400 block of Fairview Street and the 1100 block of Spruce Street.