READING, Pa. | City leaders have announced major steps toward the path to normalcy.
"I am pleased to announce that city hall will re-open to the public starting June 1," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "We will open, however, being very responsible."
On the day before that, the city says it will lift most COVID-19 event restrictions on May 31, the same day as the state.
"Now, with the governor's new restrictions lifted, it was appropriate that we also follow suit," said Moran.
"I think it makes sense that we are in parallel with the decisions made by the governor," said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.
Moran says county data showing waning COVID numbers factored in to the decision.
The city also announced a new, more user friendly way people can request permits for special events as early as May 31, starting now.
"We are making great strides in making Reading safe, fun and exciting again, that I can assure you," said Moran.