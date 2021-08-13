READING, Pa. — Come Monday, masks will once again be a must inside all of Reading's city-owned buildings.
Mayor Eddie Moran announced the change in his administration's policy on Friday, citing the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"This decision was not taken lightly," Moran said in a prepared statement. "However, due to the mix of vaccinated and non-vaccinated populations along with increasing infections stemming from the Delta variant, I feel it is important to reimplement masking for everyone's safety."
Moran said the city will also provide KN-95 masks to its inspectors and those employees who interact directly with the public.
The change in policy will take effect the same day as one announced earlier this week by the Berks County commissioners. Starting Monday, all county employees and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside county-owned buildings.