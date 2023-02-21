READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Tuesday night to submit a proposed action plan for the HOME-American Rescue Plan program to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city has been allocated $3.58 million from the HOME-ARP program.

Submission of an action plan to HUD is the next required step in the process for the city to receive the funds.

The city held a public hearing on the matter on Feb. 7, but only two members of council attended, with others saying they were unaware of the hearing.

Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to allow Community Development Director Jamal F. Abodalo to bring council up to speed on the requested action.

Abodalo said the funds can be used for the acquisition and rehabilitation of property for affordable rental housing or for tenant-based rental assistance to address homelessness in the city.

"What we are looking for is seeing what we can do in terms of creating a non-congregate shelter," Abodalo said. "We have received substantial reports from our human relations commission indicating that homelessness is not diminishing, but rather increasing, and we really need to do something about this."

"Statistics show that every time rent increases by $100, there is a 9% increase in homelessness," Abodalo said.

He also said a consultant retained by the city reached out to 23 organizations, including emergency shelters and mental and health service organizations, with a questionnaire on homelessness and gaps in the services which they offer.

"Our consultants recommended that we use about $2.8 million for tenant-based assistance by creating single rental occupancy as well as affordable housing," Abodalo said.

"If possible, we would like to create a day-care shelter (for those who are forced to vacate existing shelters during the day) and an area for single-room occupancy," he continued. "It will help if we can move some of the homeless to affordable housing, and monitor and supervise them."

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said there is a definite need.

"I think we all get to see the consequences of the homelessness in our different districts and our different communities, and we need to have a plan," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "And what I believe is that we have a strong coordinating organization with the (Berks) Coalition to End Homelessness that will help bring the pieces together."

Some councilmembers raised issues that they were unsure how money would be specifically allocated and were therefore unsure of what they were being asked to support.

Goodman-Hinnershitz then made a motion, which was unanimously approved, that upon allocation of the funds, City Council must give its approval for specific allocations as approved by HUD.