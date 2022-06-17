READING, Pa. – Philadelphia soccer fans cheered as the City of Brotherly Love was named one of 16 cities to host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The energy was just as strong on the campus of Alvernia University in Reading, where the Reading United soccer team plays.
Reading United player Raimondo Partito is from Philadelphia, a city where he said soccer is only growing.
"My dad is ecstatic," said Partito. "I mean, hopefully we're going to be able to catch one of the games at the Lincoln Financial Field."
While members of the Reading United team said the World Cup in Philadelphia is going to be big for the soccer community, they said it is also going to be felt in the community beyond.
"It's great to have all of the people that's going to be there and generate a lot of money for the city," Partito said.
"It's unbelievable," said Reading United player Ammit Bhogal. "It's great for the city. It's great for our country as well."
It's an atmosphere that he thinks has the best fans in the country.
"Looking forward to the World Cup in Philadelphia and bringing it to the USA," Bhogal said, "and hopefully we can lift the World Cup trophy."
"Really excited for the city, excited for the fans," said Casey Moore, Reading United head coach.
Moore said he is not much of a planner, but he says there is a high probability he will make it to Philadelphia with family.
"I know fans are going to come from all over and have a really great experience," he said, "and Philadelphia will make it a blast for them."