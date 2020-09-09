READING, Pa. - After nearly two hours of discussion, debate and public comment, members of the Reading School Board voted against moving forward with fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Reading’s varsity football coach reacted moments after the decision came down.
“I’m disappointed for the kids just because they’ve been on a roller coaster,” coach Andre Doyle said. “This has been very bumpy and trying. We are in September now and they’ve been kind of having their heart broken over and over again since March.”
It’s a decision not just for fall sports but all extracurricular activities in the district.
One point that continued to come up in favor of fall sports was the mental and emotional well-being of the student-athletes during the pandemic.
“The only thing that we can do is do what is within us, and that is to continue to help these young men continue to grow and then just try to let them know there is a ray of light at the end of this tunnel,” Doyle said. “So we are going to look at that and we are going to say, ‘Hey, you know what? We are going to start to prepare for our spring season because that’s what we can do.’ ”
The board's decision was preceded by a protest from Reading student-athletes who chanted and held up signs in support of fall sports. But the demonstration didn't change the outcome of Wednesday's meeting.
“A lot of people - more than I expected - came out. We just want them (the school board) to understand that we want to play,” said Nathanael Picazo, a senior football player. “It’s sad when you see other schools play and we are just on the sidelines watching them.”
And so it seems that on the sidelines is where those Reading student-athletes will be, following the school board’s decision to keep sports and extracurricular activities shut down for the time being.