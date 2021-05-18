READING, Pa. – "Sorry, we're closed." It's a sign that's spent so much time on the front door of a veterans center in Reading that it's starting to fade.
Soon, though, the sign is getting turned over, as the center will reopen Tuesday.
"Mental health. I need it. I need to get back to normal," said Doug Graybill, co-founder of Veterans Making A Difference. "And the veterans need it. And it's gonna happen."
The reasons to reopen are many and are also felt by founders and veterans themselves, Liz and Doug Graybill. Under pre-pandemic circumstances, their Paul R. Gordon Veteran Social Center, located on the ground floor of the Hope Rescue Mission on North Sixth Street in Reading, drew around 30 veterans a day.
"The veterans knew to come here and socialize," said Liz Graybill. "We have a pantry so they would just come and get what they needed and then we were closed for a year and they couldn't get anything."
One of the new safety elements veterans will encounter when they return tomorrow are these plexiglass guards on the counter where they normally get food and drinks.
"We have two hand sanitizer stations now," said Liz Graybill. "We have hand sanitizer all throughout, we have the plexiglass counter. So we are gonna be safer; they're gonna be safer."
After a heartbreaking decision to shut down for safety, Veterans Making A Difference will finally resume its mission.
"It's gonna be a good day," Liz Graybill said. "I think I might clap when they come in and make a big party out of it."
The center reopens Tuesday at 9 a.m. with donated doughnuts and coffee.