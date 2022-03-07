READING, Pa. - Many moved by the war in Ukraine came out in Reading not just to pray, but to give.
On Sunday, a Ukraine vigil drew hundreds to the Calvary United Church of Christ. Organizer Jane Palmer says they collected $3,000 with more people taking home envelopes to donate later.
"We chose to give to the Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund," said Palmer.
The global fundraiser is closing in on $7 million out of its $10 million goal.
Separately, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading says people can donate to the "Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine" through its archdiocese of Philadelphia.
"The church is a very powerful organization in Ukraine and I think that would be another worthy place to give," said Palmer.
The first shipments of supplies are beginning to arrive in the country. UNICEF announced over the weekend.. an estimated 68 tons of medicine, first aid kits, surgical equipment and more, have been delivered to Western Ukraine
"Let us pray we don't need another prayer vigil," said Palmer. "Please go online and give, give give give."