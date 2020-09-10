The competition is heating up as people in Reading and Pottstown get ready to battle it out on Saturday to see which community can pick up the most trash.
“Our hope is that it will encourage people to take better care of their property if they see what it can look like when litter is picked up,” said Cathy Skitko, director of communications for Hobart’s Run.
Skitko said that her Pottstown neighborhood initiative group was challenged by the South of Penn Task Force in Reading.
Hobart’s Run accepted and now the clean-up competition is on.
“The idea’s just to get out, have fun and be visible, let people know Pottstown cares about its community,” Skitko said.
“We want to create energy and hype up the idea of cleaning up your neighborhood,” said Tony Veloz with South of Penn, whose clean-up coordinator is Ashley DeJesus.
Veloz said that themed clean-up competitions tend to do really well, which is why Saturday morning’s event is a superhero clean-up.
“We are encouraging people to not only wear a mask to prevent the spread of the pandemic but also to wear a superhero costume just to make the whole thing a little more fun,” Skitko said.
Fun, but fierce.
“They are appropriately trash talking us, all in great fun,” Skitko said.
“Whoever gets the most volunteers and picks up the most trash wins,” Veloz said.
Competitors will not only go around their neighborhoods to clean up the streets and bring home a win, but also to build camaraderie.
“It’s also about community spirit and just overall community pride,” Skitko said.
“We’re basically building community and this is something fun to do with your friends and family,” Veloz said.
Both organizations say there’s still time to sign up, and the more the merrier.