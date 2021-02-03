READING, Pa. – While focus remains on cleaning up the snow, Reading Area Water Authority crews work on repairing and cleaning up after a string of water main breaks. Fallout from the massive storm is making their job all the more difficult.
Crews were working to contain and repair a break in a 24-inch water main since around 6 a.m. Monday. The main, which dates back to the 1920s, is in the 3700 block of Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township.
"As you can see, we're underneath the bridge," said Tony Reynolds, a distribution superintendent for RAWA. "So, we have to carefully work around the bridge abutment."
Crews got to work immediately, but it wasn't the only break to which they had to respond within 48 hours. Monday, as the snow came down, water authority crews responded to a break in the 2000 block of 13th Street in Reading, and another in the 1400 block of Moss Street.
"I don't think the weather was super, super cold to cause all the main breaks that we've had," Reynolds said. "It's just an act of God on this one."
While the snow may have not been the cause of the break on Route 61, it does make the response more challenging.
"Oh yeah, it definitely does," Reynolds notes. "When we look for water valves, we have to, of course, rely on iPads and measurements and GPS, but you also have to look for them with metal detectors, so you have to move snow. Also, traveling to the main break sites."
Two cuts will have to be made around the damaged portion of the pipe so that a new piece of pipe can be placed in. Crews are expected to be on scene and the road is expected to be closed for the better part of Wednesday morning.