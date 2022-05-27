Reading and West Reading are holding flag-raising ceremonies for the start of Pride month.
Reading Pride Celebration says both are scheduled for June 1.
This is West Reading's first flag-raising ceremony for Pride month, which youth.gov says is celebrated annually in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots during which "patrons and supporters of the Stonewall Inn in New York City staged an uprising to resist the police harassment and persecution to which LGBT Americans were commonly subjected."
Reading Pride Celebration is naming state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District) grand marshal for the Reading Pride Festival at the city's ceremony.
Reading's flag ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while West Reading's is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.