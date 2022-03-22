READING., Pa. – Reading City Council heard a recommended plan Monday night for a minimal change to the city’s six districts.
Michael Golembiewski, a planner with the county who provided guidance to the redistricting commission, explained the city’s charter mandates a review of district populations every 10 years and is based on the most recent census data.
The goal of the exercise every decade to create a more equal balance of population numbers within the current district boundaries.
Brian Kell, the chairman of the nine-member redistricting commissioner, said the commission’s proposal is to take an area from District 6 bounded by the Schuylkill River and Penn and Fourth Streets, and move it to District 1.
Kell said the commission seriously looked at three options: making no changes, making small changes in all six districts and the currently proposed option, which affects 1,049 residents.
Addressing the second option, Kell said, “It would have involved moving about 11-percent of the population between districts and we felt that was too disruptive.”
“The third option we came up with improved the distribution without really changing very many people,” he said. “It will improve the (population) distribution with minimum disruption.”
Councilwoman Donna Reed, representing district 5, called the recommendation the least disruptive.
“I wish people at the state and national level could emulate the kind of things you guys have done,” Reed said.
Representing District 6, Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz thanked the commission for its hard work to solidify the numbers.
“It's to be done every ten years and it's to assure the people that we have as much of a balance of power as we could possibly have,” Cepeda-Freytiz said. “It's important to have it equally way down; it's an important step.”
The position for councilman representing District 1 is currently vacant, following the unexpected resignation of Brianna Tyson earlier this month.
Council had heard the recommendation at a previous committee-of-the-whole meeting.
But Monday’s presentation was part of a required public hearing on the proposal. There were no public comments.
Council said council could consider voting on the proposal at either the March 28 or April 11 regular council meetings.