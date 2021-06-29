READING, Pa. | Reading will have its own skate park coming soon, according to city officials.
City Council approved spending $241,000 to start construction on the Canal Street Skate Park on the 600 block of Canal Street on Monday night.
The Reading Skatepark Association already received grants to fund a majority of the project, officials say, but have not started the process of building the park.
The organization asked council to allocate additional funds to move it to the construction phase hoping to speed up the process, according to official statements.
The park is planned to open in July 2022, officials say.