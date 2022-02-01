READING, Pa. – Reading Mayor Eddie Moran says Abe Amoros will leave his position as the city's managing director to take on a new role for a nonprofit organization.
The last day for Amoros will be Feb. 11.
Amoros has resigned from his position with the city to become the chief operating officer for the Pennsylvania Municipal League, Moran said in a statement.
Reading is an active member of the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, which advocates for "effective local government" in boroughs, cities and townships.
"For more than a year, I've enjoyed working with Abe as he has helped me move the City forward consistently with my top priorities of homeownership, workforce development, addressing crime and safety while strengthening our neighborhoods," Moran said.
Frank Denbowski, Moran's chief of staff, will serve as the interim managing director.