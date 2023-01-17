HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens.

“Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable."

Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.

"Our whole group was here and so we were just glad to know that he continues to fight for us in the past, present and he will in the future. We truly believe that,” McHale said.

Beyond the pomp and circumstance of the event, McHale said she hopes Shapiro will focus on helping more abuse survivors as the new governor.

“I always speak up whenever I can for him because he's good,” McHale said. “He's good for his word. He's done so much for us and continues to do so."

McHale shared the stage with former governors, current members of Congress, the first black Lieutenant Governor in the state's history and others whose stories helped lead Shapiro to the state's top spot.

"Again, I think it was so surreal,” McHale explained. ”I think it's gonna take a while to settle in but, wow, something I'll never see in my lifetime again. At least not the importance that it was for me, personally."

Mary McHale said she was able to take in the historical aspects of being up on that stage for the inauguration but now, as it comes to a close, what would she like to see here in Harrisburg moving forward?

"For me, it's unity,” McHale said. “I would love to see party lines disappear. I don't believe it ever will but I would love to see all Pennsylvanians coming together as a unity and as a group and fight for all Pennsylvanians."