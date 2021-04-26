PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Reading woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for her role in the sex trafficking of children in Berks County.
Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 27-year old Melissa Madera was sentenced for multiple child exploitation and sex trafficking offenses.
The U.S. Attorney's Officer says Madera forced two girls, ages 15 and 17, to meet with "sex buyers" at motels in Muhlenberg Township and Wyomissing between August and October 2017, charging the customers $200 per hour.
In September 2020, the Madera pleaded guilty to her role of forcing the girls to engage in commercial sex for her own financial gain, all while plying the minors with drugs like Ecstasy and cocaine.
Madera also obtained a sexually explicit image of one of the girls and used it on a commercial sex trafficking website, advertising the minor for commercial sex acts using locations like the Quality Inn in Wyomissing, PA, and the Days Inn, Kleins’ Motel and Roadway Inn, all in Reading, PA.
“The crimes committed by this defendant will physically and psychologically impact her victims for years to come,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “Madera advertised these children like objects and plied them with drugs so she’d be more easily able to control them. Her behavior is horrifying, and she deserves every single day of that prison sentence.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sherri A. Stephan.