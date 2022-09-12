READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted unanimously Monday night to oppose forgiving a $1.475 million debt for the Reading Housing Authority.
The Reading Housing Authority had previously requested that a loan that was extended to the original owner of River Oak Apartments on River Road be forgiven so that the authority — which now owns the complex — could incur new debt to make needed repairs to the 72 apartment units.
Housing authority Executive Director Stacey J. Keppen told council at a previous meeting that the request for loan forgiveness was driven solely by the authority's desire to preserve an anchor development.
Keppen said previously that without debt relief, the development will have an operating loss of $46,000 per year by 2027. By the year 2038, the cumulative operating loss would exceed $600,000, she said.
Council Solicitor Michael Gombar said councilmembers should not discuss the matter Monday night, as it was the topic of a recent closed-door executive session as it related to real estate.