READING, Pa. -- It's a popular word game being played by hundreds of thousands of people per day.
"It's helping them to read and maybe think of words that they haven't thought of before in their vocabulary I don't think there's anything wrong with that," Executive director of the Literacy Council of Reading Ryan Breisch said.
But today's word of the day, at least for the purposes of this story, is Reading. It comes in second among U.S. cities that are best at solving Wordle. That's according WordTips, which offers help with word games. Officials with the Literacy Council of Reading-Berks say the ranking is a big boost as they push to make the the city - the reading Capital of the World.
"How serendipitous that this weekend the news came out that Reading is number two in the nation. People are really going full storm with this game," Breisch said.
Second is great, but there are other numbers the council wants you to look up from your Wordle puzzle and pay attention to - including those 25 and older in the city who don't have a high school diploma.
"66 percent of the city of Reading and that's according to the most recent census," Breisch said.
The council hopes the city's high ranking will point people in other directions when it comes to the resources available for continuing education.
"Helping people become employable and working with individuals who are in need of getting themselves a high school diploma to be more marketable for a job," He said.
As Reading rests just below the top spot in Wordle - the council hopes even more important numbers will continue to improve when it comes to literacy and education in the state's fourth largest city.
"Whatever we need to do to increase the level of literacy that's okay by me," Breisch said.