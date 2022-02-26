READING, Pa. - One man in Berks county turned a century old on Friday.

WWII vet 100th birthday

Bill Rigsby is originally from England and served in WWII as a member of the Royal Navy.

On Saturday, friends and family surprised him at his Reading home to celebrate this big milestone.

Cars were decorated, Bill was given balloons, and everyone gathered to sing Happy Birthday.

Bill and his wife Grace moved to Reading in the 1950's to spend their lives and have been active members of the Zion Spies Evangelical Lutheran Church ever since. 

