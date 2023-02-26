"I think that's important for everyone to make sure service members are appreciated."

Tyler Boland is a freshman at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

He's the grandson of a World War II Veteran, who he never got to meet.

That's why he's made it his mission, to tell the stories of veterans who are still alive.

"It's important for us to talk to them while we still have the opportunity to," said Boland.

One of the close to 100 veterans Boland has talked to, is Edward Czechowski of Reading.

He was just 17 years old when he enlisted in the military.

"First I was a seaman then I became a coxswain, which was one rank above a sergeant," said Czechowski.

At 98 years old, he still recalls his time in the Navy. Czechowski served on the Navy destroyer, the U.S.S. Saufley.

It was a sacrifice he took very seriously.

"The crew said he's very brave, but I just did my job," said Czechowski.

"I could care less if I got killed because I'm fighting for a good cause."

He recalls some of the frightening days and nights he and his fellow men endured during WWII.

"The Kamikaze was the most fearful action a person could see," said Czechowski.

Even counting his blessings for being one of the lucky ones who made it out alive.

"The brain can only take so much, so they cracked. But thank God I was very religious, I had God on my side," said Czechowski.

Thanks to Boland, Czechowski was given the chance to not only share his story, but visit the Berks Military History Museum.

It's a museum dedicated to honor men just like him.

"It's always our great pleasure to have veterans at the Berks military history museum," said State Representative Mark Gillen.

"This museum is beautiful-I've never seen something like this," said Czechowski.

We asked Czechowski, what advice he'd give to younger generations.

His answer?

"Do like me: don't smoke, don't drink, don't take drugs, control your temper, and be religious"