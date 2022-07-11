READING, Pa. - The Reading YMCA plans renovate with money from the Berks County American Rescue Plan Grant.
The YMCA was awarded a portion of the grant will receive $403,739.
The project at the Reading YMCA will include renovation of a residential living floor, replacement of the main entrance door, the replacement of 156 windows, and installation of new HVAC units in the Auditorium, large recreational spaces, and childcare program space.
All items included in this renovation project will create energy efficiency throughout the building, staff reports.