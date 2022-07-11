YMCA of Reading and Berks County
Hugo Cardona | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The Reading YMCA plans renovate with money from the Berks County American Rescue Plan Grant.

The YMCA was awarded a portion of the grant will receive $403,739. 

The project at the Reading YMCA will include renovation of a residential living floor, replacement of the main entrance door, the replacement of 156 windows, and installation of new HVAC units in the Auditorium, large recreational spaces, and childcare program space.

All items included in this renovation project will create energy efficiency throughout the building, staff reports. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you