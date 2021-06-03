READING, Pa. – Sometimes it's helpful to get the perspective of how children view the things we've been watching for a long time — like the Reading Fightin Phils.
"It's fun, ya know, it's a good experience and it's good to be around players and it's just nice to be there," said 13-year-old Giovanni DiSabatino.
"It teaches me new things and how I can improve me as a softball player," said 11-year-old Roselyn Hernandez. "Yeah, it's just a really cool opportunity to watch them."
The Reading Fightin Phils organization, along with city and state policymakers, are working hard to keep that opportunity alive and not have the team's license revoked by Major League Baseball.
"It'd be terrible," said DiSabatino. "It's been here for so many years."
According to the team's general manager, Scott Hunsicker, what's threatening the prospect of more years at the park are new requirements that Major League Baseball are putting upon their farm systems, not just the Fightins.
"We have 'til 2023 to meet those requirements and if we don't meet those requirements by 2023 or hereafter, it is possible that Major League Baseball could terminate our license here in Reading," Hunsicker said. "Major League Baseball could at that point give the license to somebody else — somebody in another city."
The City of Reading says it's doing everything it can to keep the team local,
issuing another statement of support saying the city continues to collaborate with the Fightin Phils and no one wants to see them leave.
"Well, I feel like we would miss out on a lot of things … the learning opportunity," said Hernandez. "It's definitely more interesting seeing other people play."
The Fightin Phils organization said Wednesday the general manager's statement will be the last on the matter for the time being as they continue to work with city and state leadership to find the funding to make the required improvements.