READING, Pa. - The sounds of the Reading Symphony Youth Orchestra are spilling out of the presidential ballroom at the Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Reading, rising above pandemic challenges, on par with a difficult, classical piece of music.
"We have two chamber strings orchestras that we created this year,” said Christopher Cinquini, music director. “The students have been working hard learning the music. It's a challenging experience."
Cinquini says the COVID-limited amount of participants is bringing out the strengths of the young musicians.
"They really can't, like, hide within a group of like 20 violins or something like that,” Cinquini said. “They are very exposed. They've really stepped up to the challenge."
For some, this socially-distanced sound may be one of the few opportunities these young people have to interact with their peers in person.
"I think everybody is enjoying being able to talk to each other before and after orchestra rehearsal,” said Maisy Funk, ninth grade violinist. “And sometimes during a little bit."
"In school, there's a lot of changes that they have, some of them are hybrid, some of them are virtual. But no one is really getting this kind of experience anywhere else,” said Cinquini.
According to David Gross, the symphony's executive director, a virtual performance is most likely around the holidays, but for now, they're just happy to be here.
"I think that it's a good experience for learning how to work well with others and combine what I know with other people and being able to put that all together and hear a beautiful end result,” Funk said.