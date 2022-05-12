READING, Pa. – A Christian school’s plan to open in a large former church in Reading has gotten approval from the city’s Zoning Hearing Board, but it must return to city officials if its enrollment tops 50 students.
Arrows Christian Academy expects to open the K-12 school in the former St. Mark's Evangelical and Reformed Church at 211 W. Greenwich St., which it bought for $250,000 last year.
Zoners on Wednesday voted 4-0, with two members absent, to approve the special exception the academy sought to establish a school in an existing church. The property is in the R-3 Residential Zoning District.
“We feel blessed they approved it," school Administrator Kevin Martin said. "We’re happy with that. It’s the next step in the process. Lord willing, we’ll keep getting done what we need to so we can start the school.”
Martin told zoners last month the academy expects to open with the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 16, with about 20 students from city Mennonite churches enrolled in grades K-5.
“The board finds the proposed relief will not be a detriment to the health, safety and welfare of the neighborhood of the zoning district in general,” the zoners’ ruling said.
But the board attached several conditions on the approval – the most stringent of which requires the school, when its student count reaches 50, to – if required by the city go through land development to review and resolve any impacts.
Martin told zoners at the April meeting that the academy’s goal is to add a grade every year to grow into a K-12 school with an optional preschool, with an enrollment capped at 100. Classes would run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It also has a 73-space paved parking lot, about 300 feet from the structure at 613 Lincoln St., that would be used for student drop-off and pickup and school staff parking. It has begun leasing spaces to the community, but as the school grows, more spaces will be designated for the school, Martin said.
Zoners on Wednesday also said the academy “may not use, expand, alter or otherwise use” the property “inconsistently with the contents of this decision” without appealing to the zoners.
Martin had said the school plans only cosmetic changes to the church structure and parking lot.
Other conditions call for academy officials to meet with city building and fire inspectors to ensure compliance with building and fire codes; get all required building, trades and fire permits and submit to all inspections deemed necessary; and have the zoning administrator approve all signage.
The school would be designated by the state education department as a non-public, non-licensed facility, meaning its teachers wouldn't have to be certified through the state.
But it would have traditional classroom settings taught by salaried and volunteer teachers, with small class sizes. It would issue "normal" diplomas, Martin said.
About 20 of the initial students would come from Reading's four Mennonite churches, which would get priority for future enrollment, Martin said.
Other students would be those within walking distance of the school, and "any other parents who want a Christian education for their children," Martin said.
Martin said Thursday the school is not yet taking applications. It must get occupancy approvals before it can apply for state Education Department certification.
“We hope to soon,” he said. “We really have to make a decision within the next month whether we’re going to go for it or whether we’re going to have to wait a year. Lord willing, we’d like to start this year.”
St. Mark's in the 1960s boasted Reading's largest membership, with more than 1,600, and recently celebrated its 129th anniversary. But over the years, attendance had dwindled, and in recent years was only 20-25 people a week.
The membership voted in November 2020 to wind down operations and put the building up for sale in February 2021. In July, it held its final services in the building.