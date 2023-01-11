READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District.

At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.

The goal of the application was to obtain zoning relief to create a parking lot by subdividing 730 N. Third St., annexing the western half to 743 Thorn St. to create parking to the rear of the proposed bar.

The demolition of a building at 730 N. Third St. was started without zoning relief or permits, which resulted in a stop-work order.

Numerous residents of the Centre Park Historic District attended the hearing in December to oppose the application.

In addition to opinions expressed last month that the parking lot would change the historic nature of the district, neighbors said adding the parking lot would negatively expand the existing nonconforming use of a bar and restaurant.

City parking lot

In another hearing from December, the zoning board voted to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St., and voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.

Last month, Nathan Matz, executive director of the parking authority, said the lots are part of the city's initiative to develop more citywide off-street parking.

New hearings

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church Lichty's Mennonite Church in Lancaster County is requesting a special exception to create a second place of worship on Kenhorst Boulevard in Reading.

In new hearings on Wednesday, the board heard a request from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd., the former buildings which housed the Detwiler Veterinary Hospital.

The board also heard requests for:

Special exceptions to establish six apartment units at 245 S. Fifth St. and a variance from parking requirements, in the R-3 residential zoning district.

A variance or special exceptions to establish two apartment units at 1128 Robeson St., in the R-3 residential zoning district.

Decisions for all applications heard Wednesday night are expected to be rendered on Feb. 8.