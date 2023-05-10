READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a request for zoning relief from Dream Ventures PA II LLC, which Mark Koch — a Reading attorney for the developer — said is an entity controlled by a Brooklyn development company, Heights Advisors.
The developer is proposing to convert the former Santander office building into a 207-unit apartment building consisting of a mix of efficiencies and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
In September 2022, the board rejected the same developer's proposed adaptive reuse of the same building as a 228-room hotel, which could have also included apartment units and dormitories.
At that time, the zoning board members objected to the submission of an application without specific details of the mixed uses and because the application did not offer any plans for off-street parking.
Koch said the developer also has apartment unit projects at the Fleetwood Lofts building in Fleetwood and a building at 100 S. Fourth St. The developer will be submitting similar plans for the former Central Catholic High School building on Hill Road.
"I want to point out that we think we've got a pretty unique opportunity here to present and complete a project that is just fantastic for the for the city of Reading," Koch said. "As you know, we've been here before to discuss some prior uses. We've really fine-tuned that application, and essentially, this is our shot at it."
Andrew Goltzman, representing Heights Advisors, said that while the proposed apartments units do not meet the minimum square feet for the city's zoning ordinance, the project would meet all building codes.
The city's ordinance requires a minimum space of 400 square feet for efficiencies, 550 square feet for one-bedroom apartments and 700 square feet for two-bedroom apartments.
Philadelphia architect Plato Marinakos said the proposed square footage for the apartment units is 224 square feet for efficiencies, 250 square feet to 350 square feet for one-bedroom units and about 490 square feet for two-bedroom units.
"We designed them to comply with the building codes," Marinakos said. "It's my professional opinion as an architect that the requirements of the Reading zoning ordinance are excessive and outdated."
Goltzman testified that the developers cannot comply with the city's square footage requirements if it is to get a reasonable rate of return and provide with them with cash flow needed to complete a purchase of the building and the adaptive-reuse construction.
Goltzman also asked that parking requirements be reduced from 1.5 spaces per unit to 0.5 to 1 space per unit.
Goltzman said the plan would be to lease off-street parking garage spaces from the Reading Parking Authority on an as-needed basis, as required by the zoning hearing board.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran send a letter of support in favor of the project and William Heim, the city's managing director, asked that the zoning board grant the relief.
"I believe the big step in transforming the downtown area is to bring people into the city, and perhaps the best way to do that is to have them reside downtown," Heim said, "and I think to do that, they need availability of market-rate, affordable, well-planned apartments."
"I think it will wind up attracting a variety of tenants, and for that reason, the mayor supports it, and I support this project," Heim added. "Things have to change downtown; it's been stagnant for too long."
Other city officials, however, had opposing viewpoints.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said that while she understands the need to reinvent the downtown, she does not believe the high-density housing proposal is realistic.
"There is a very clear reason why we have zoning that sets limits on the size of units, and that's to be able to make them manageable for the capacity of the city," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
"I really believe we need to be able to offer planned residential, but we need to do it in a way that really reflects what the capacity of the city is, rather than a shotgun approach," she said. "To me, this is not a responsible use of the building, and I would be asking the zoning board to continue to adhere to the standards they have for the size of the units and the requirements for parking, and not approve this application."
Attorney Mahlon Boyer, the solicitor for the Reading Parking Authority, said he was speaking on behalf of the authority.
"Unfortunately, as everyone here knows, the city has and continues to face a significant parking crisis that the parking authority has over the past few years diligently tried to address through new on-street parking and new off-street parking through the development of surface parking lots," Boyer said.
"This particular area has inadequate street parking," he continued. "It is the position of the Reading Parking Authority that there should be no reduction in parking requirements."
Councilwoman Melissa Ventura said she had the same concerns about the small apartments and the parking.
"We don't need more residential in downtown," she said. "We need more businesses."
Tyler Simmons, owner of The Plug, a shoe store at 547 Penn St., strongly objected to the proposed development.
"I believe this is going to turn into a basically public housing, and it's going to create a disaster for downtown," Simmons said.
"I'm totally against it because of the nature of the housing and how small the apartments are going to be," he said, "and what that's going to attract and bring to downtown."
The board is expected to render a decision at its meeting on June 14.