READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a request for zoning relief for Medical Arts Development LP for a variance for square footage requirements for the historic Medical Arts Building 230 N. Fifth St.

City developer Alan W. Shuman was granted a special exception for the adaptive reuse to develop 33 residential units at the 12-story art deco building in November 2000.

Joan E. London, an attorney for Shuman, said the new request was submitted because of dimensional changes to the plan.

Shuman originally had planned to construct an addition to the building, but that is not feasible because of changes made to the neighboring property, affecting the configuration for a required setback.

"For the reconfiguration that was needed because of the removal of the addition and the need to preserve the historic structure, a column would show in the windows, which would greatly impair the appearance," London explained.

"The Historic Preservation Tax Credit requires the owner to follow historic preservation guidelines, requires approval of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, and it must be consistent with the standards for rehabilitation of historic buildings as adopted by the United States Secretary of the Interior," she said.

Under the current configuration of units, London said the views would be affected, which she said is an important aesthetic feature on a high-rise art deco building.

In the plans to repartition the apartments, some of the apartment units would be slightly less than the required minimum size for studio apartments.

With the proposed changes, London said 27 of the 33 units are in excess of the size requirements.

Even though the board will not render a decision until its meeting on July 12, board Chairman Philip Rabena said he appreciated the new plans.

"That is a beautiful building, and I want to applaud Mr. Shuman in terms of the sizes of his units because even those that are undersized are very, very minimal," Rabena said.

Board solicitor Steven Price read a written comment into the record from Andrew Goltzman of Heights Advisors, Brooklyn, New York, who said that as the owner of a property in close proximity, he believes the zoning relief should be granted.

Reading's former Santander building gets zoning relief for 207 apartments A Brooklyn-based developer got the OK from Reading zoners for an adaptive reuse of the 10-story office building at 601 Penn St.

Earlier in the meeting, Heights Advisors was granted zoning relief to develop a 207-unit apartment building at 601 Penn St., with considerable reduction in the minimum space required for efficiencies and one- and two-bedroom apartments.