READING, Pa. - A $9 million project that Reading Housing Authority would include a 24-hour day care center has gotten the city Zoning Hearing Board’s approval.
The day care center at the city's Oakbrook Homes public housing community would help residents on the road to self-sufficiency.
The project would transform an underused, 7,500-square-foot property management building at 1001 Scott St. into the new Neighborhood Resource Center and an abandoned 12,000-square-foot, three-story central boiler plant at 500 McClellan St. into a Family Services Complex that would include day care for 70 children.
The boiler plant had to be rezoned for use as a day care. It is in an R-3 Residential Zoning District.
Zoners approved the project 4-0 last week, ruling in favor of allowing the day care with an office space as a special exception.
Authority Executive Director Stacey Keppen said 2024 would be a target for the project if funding is acquired, and if delays in construction caused by COVID-19 can be overcome.
It also granted the housing authority’s request for relief from requirements for a 6-foot buffer around a parking area for eight or more cars, instead allowing the requested a 4-foot grass buffer along McClellan Street.
The authority said the reduction would allow for better lighting and visibility for people coming and going to their cars in the middle of the night for the 24-hour day care.
“Applicant’s proposed use complies with the requirements of the zoning ordinance and will not be a detriment to the health, safety and welfare of the neighborhood or the zoning district in general,” the board said in its ruling.
The only conditions the board set for the approval were that the city will decide total occupancy for the building. The authority also must comply with state requirements for a licensed day care center and provide a copy of the license to the city, and parking spaces to be used for drop off/pick up must be clearly marked for use only by the day care.
The authority also must hold a meeting with city building and fire inspectors to ensure compliance with all requirements; must get required building, trades and fire permits; and have required signage.
The day care would use 7,000 to 8,000 square feet on the Boiler plant’s lower and mid-levels, according to the plans.
The housing authority noted in its presentation to the zoners that all properties neighboring the site are owned by the housing authority. There was no public opposition to the plan, zoners said in the ruling.
The housing authority "is committed to funding all architectural and engineering costs and $1.8 million in construction from scarce capital improvement allocations," the authority says in its plan. "The project has an immediate need for $3.2 million in order to move ahead with a phased construction approach, whereas funds to address the project in its entirety would allow for overall cost savings."
Keppen has said it “already has money established toward this project, but we're going to need significantly more money, because the money that we have competes with what we do at our core, which is provide housing.”
The building at 1001 Scott St., a small part of which now is used for the complex's management activities, would become the Neighborhood Resource Center, using two large common spaces and a commercial kitchen for programs that include a food pantry, small grocery store and business center.
A smaller office would serve as shared space for human service agencies to ensure clients easy access. Some Berks County Intermediate Unit Head Start services based in the building would move out.
The decommissioned boiler house until 18 years ago provided all the heat for the 53 acres of Oakbrook Homes, but now "is now, essentially a shell,” Keppen said previously.
Oakbrook Homes is Reading's largest public housing community, with about 1,600 residents -- more than half of whom are children and more than 100 are age 60 and older. Eighty-seven percent are "extremely low-income," earning 30% or less of the area median income. Since March 2020, households in Oakbrook Homes have experienced a reduction of more than $564,000 in earned income, according to the housing authority.
Despite Oakbrook being Reading's largest public housing complex, its location in the city's District 1 is 3.2 miles from downtown, where most of the services they need are located.
Keppen has said it hopes to work with Opportunity House Shelter in Reading to model the center after its 26-year-old Second Street Learning Center, which was the city's first 24-hour, seven-days-a-week childcare program in the city. That program says it serves 350 children, ages 6 months to 13, a year.