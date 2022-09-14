READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny plans for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank.

Last month, the board heard plans for a 228-room hotel, which might also include mixed uses of apartment units and dormitories.

Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures PA II LLC, had asked the zoning board for flexibility in presenting what he termed a "fluid" proposal.

Zoning board members had questioned the wisdom of submitting a zoning application without specific details of what the mixed uses will be.

As part of the plan presented last month, Koch said the developer would convert the building's second-floor space of the former Outside In Restaurant and Bar to be used as a restaurant, which would be operated and managed by Alvernia University as part of a business incubator program.

The biggest sticking point with the board, however, was that the overall proposal did not include any plans for off-street parking.

The developer wanted to rely on about 280 parking spaces in neighboring garages.

During last month's hearing, Nathan Matz, executive director the Reading Parking Authority, joined the Zoom meeting to state that there was a recent parking study which showed there is an inadequate amount of street parking in the area.

Matz said that adding a couple of hundred additional cars to the garages would have a negative effect on parking for events at the Santander Arena.

In other business on Wednesday, the board heard a request from the Reading School Board for a special exception and variances to build a high school academy at 801 N. Ninth St. in the commercial-neighborhood zoning district. The board plans to render a decision on the district's application at its Oct. 12 meeting.