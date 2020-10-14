READING, Pa. - The Reading Zoning Hearing board voted Wednesday to approve a variance to allow a seminary to be located at 1711 Hampden Blvd.
The address is the site of a historic mansion in the Hampden Heights section of Reading known as the Caum Home and also the William Bitting mansion.
Last month, Queen of All Saints Chapel, Inc, Brooksville, Florida appeared before the zoning panel to request zoning relief to use the mansion as a seminary to house up to 37 seminarians and priests.
The building was originally built as a private residence in 1934, but was later owned and operated by the Topton Lutheran Home for about 60 years.
The property is being sold to the religious organization by David and Dawn Leeland, who previously received zoning approval for a bed and breakfast.
The site was a matter of contention for years after Orange Stones, a subsidiary of Firetree, Inc, Williamsport, purchased the property in 2004 and attempted to obtain zoning relief to establish a drug and alcohol treatment center.
Residents of Hampden Heights fought Orange Stones every step of the way, until it sold the property to Leeland in 2016.
In his quest for zoning for a bed and breakfast, Leeland also wanted to establish the site as a wedding venue, which the residents also opposed.
The property is in an R-1 residential zoning district, as well as the Hampden Heights conservation district.
A variance was needed to locate a seminary in the building and another variance was necessary for parking, as the use could not meet the city’s parking requirement of one off-street space for every two beds.
The property would have needed 19 spaces, but has only 13.
Bishop Donald Sanborn, who founded the seminary as a corporation in 1989, testified last month that he has had a significant growth in the number of incoming seminarians, and wanted to move the seminary to Reading from Florida and use the Brooksville property as a parish and a school.
Sanborn said the stately building would be ideal for use as a seminary.
The seminary is not in communion with the Roman Catholic Church, but claims to train priests according to the traditions prior to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council.
The seminary will not be open to the public, as Sanborn said his intention will be to establish a parish church elsewhere in the Reading area.
In an effort to mitigate objections from the neighbors, Sanborn held a meet-and-greet in July where ten neighbors came to discuss the seminary.
A few residents of Hampden Heights attended the September hearing but did not raise any significant objections to the proposed use.