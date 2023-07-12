READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to approve a request for zoning relief for Medical Arts Development LP for a variance from square footage requirements for the historic Medical Arts Building at 230 North 5th Street.

City developer Alan W. Shuman was previously granted a special exception for the adaptive reuse to develop 33 residential units at the 12-story art deco building.

Last month, at the zoning hearing, an attorney for Shuman explained the new request is because of dimensional changes to the plan.

Shuman originally had planned to construct an addition to the building, but that is not feasible because of changes made to the neighboring property, affecting the configuration for a required setback.

Under the current configuration of units, the views would be affected, which Shuman believes are an important aesthetic feature on a high-rise in the commercial-core zoning district and in the Callowhill Historic District.

In the plans to repartition the apartments, some of the apartment units would be slightly less than the required minimum size for studio apartments.

With the proposed changes, 27 of the 33 units will still be in excess of the size requirements.

In another matter, the board heard a request from Yudelka Nunez, of 1043 Buttonwood Street, to increase the number of children at a daycare in her home.

The board approved zoning relief in 2010 for Nunez to operate a child daycare home for four children.

Nunez is asking to have the maximum number of children increased to ten.

Zoning board chairman Phillip Rabena said he will want to see proof from the state that Nunez is licensed to operate a daycare for up to ten children.

The property is located in the R3-residential zoning district.

The board is expected to render a decision on August 9.