READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard an appeal from Eternity Youth LLC for a special exception to allow an adult day care at 118 S. Ninth St., located in an R-3 residential district.
Attorney Konrad Jarzyna, representing the applicant, said the plan is to have up to 300 clients during the course of a day, contingent on state licensing.
"As far as parking, the requirement would be one parking spot for every 12 residents, and one parking spot for every two employees," Jarzyna said. "So if we would ever meet that maximum of 300 people and the maximum of the employees we foresee being needed, which is 10, we would need 30 parking spaces."
Jarzyna said the applicant has a lease agreement for 30 parking spaces on adjacent properties.
Jarzyna also explained that the plan would be to develop the first floor of the former JetSet restaurant/nightclub, which he said is around 13,000 square feet.
"The main focus will be on serving the residents of the city of Reading, and these will be residents who are highly functional," he said. "There is a shortage for this type of adult day care."
Also in new appeals, the board heard a request from Novus ACS RE LLC for a variance of dimensional requirements to allow a medical office at 609 Brookline St., located in the H-M heavy manufacturing zoning district.
Decisions for both cares are expected May 10.
Also Wednesday, the board granting zoning relief for appeals heard last month to:
Threshold Rehabilitation Services Inc. for variances from sign regulations in the commercial highway CH zoning district.
Threshold plans to install a two-sided sign at 1000 Lancaster Ave., which will exceed the permitted sizes.
The proposed sign is 27 square feet on each side, while the zoning ordinances only permits 12 square feet per side.
Dakshesh Patel for variances from permitted uses and on-site parking requirements to operate a convenience store to sell coffee and food for off-site consumption at 1500 N. 13th St. in the residential R-2 zoning district and within the Heights historic overlay district.