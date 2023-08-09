READING., Pa. –The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a request for zoning relief for an adaptive reuse of a former manufacturing building at 1125 Moss Street.

Duka Properties LLC is seeking Special Exception for Adaptive Reuse to create 55 apartments in the building which once housed DS and W Hosiery, and more recently was used for outlet stores.

A variance is being requested from the required number of off-street parking spaces.

The city ordinance requires 1.5 spaces per unit, and the applicant can provide approximately 1.3 parking spaces. That would result in a reduction of seven spaces from the required 83 to 76.

The property, which is considered a preexisting nonconforming commercial use, is located in the R-3 residential zoning district.

Mark Koch, an attorney representing the applicant, noted that the proposed apartment units comply with the city’s square-footage requirements.

A decision will be announced at the zoning hearing on September 13.

In other matters, the zoners heard requests for zoning relief from:

Carlos Cruz, who is seeking a dimensional variance for lot dimensions and for square-footage requirements for dwelling units to establish a restaurant on the first floor of 726 Franklin Street and one dwelling unit on the second and third floors. The property is in the C-R commercial residential zoning district.

Brian Guzman, who is seeking a dimensional variance to establish a parking lot to accommodate four parking spaces at 544 N. 9 th Street, in the R-3 residential zoning district.

Street, in the R-3 residential zoning district. Yamari Torres, who is requesting a special exception and/or variance to allow a place of worship for up to 30 congregants at 1262 Cotton Street, in an R-3 residential zoning district.

The application was previously denied in December 2022 because parking requirements could not be met.

Wyomissing attorney Mike Giles said the applicant has since leased a parking space in a lot across the street, which will be used to park a bus that will pick up congregants.