READING, Pa. – During his annual report to Reading City Council, the zoning hearing board chairman was questioned on a recent decision that gave a Brooklyn, New York-based developer zoning relief to convert the former Santander office building at 601 Penn St. into a 207-unit apartment building.

The decision proved controversial, as it involved granting variances from the zoning code that will allow the developer to design a mix of efficiencies and one- and two-bedroom apartments that are considerably below the city's minimum requirements for square footage.

Zoning Hearing Board Chairman Phillip Rabena said the board had many people in favor of the project as well as many people against it, and no matter how the board ruled, it was inevitable that someone would challenge the decision in a court appeal.

Two weeks ago, council voted unanimously to appeal the decision in the Court of Common Pleas.

Councilman Chris Daubert challenged Rabena, saying the decision issued in June was "totally incongruent" with what he had said in his report earlier on Monday night.

During his report, Rabena told council that one of the things that concerns the zoning board is undersized apartment units and the overcrowding of sites.

"This is counter to the city's plan to try and reduce density for a better life quality," Rabena said. "We kind of take exception to this International Building Code that doesn't, in our opinion, reflect adequate size housing for individuals, (even though) it might work in Singapore and Hong Kong or Philadelphia or New York."

At the June meeting of the zoning hearing board, the variance granted for the Penn Street building allowed for dimensions of 224 square feet for efficiencies, 250 to 350 square feet for one-bedroom units and about 490 square feet for two-bedroom units.

The city's ordinance requires a minimum space of 400 square feet for efficiencies, 550 square feet for one-bedroom apartments and 700 square feet for two-bedroom apartments.

"You said that many times you guys have followed the stated size requirements," Daubert said Monday night. "What was different in this case?"

Rabena answered, saying the board had a letter from the mayor and other people in city government asking for it to support the project.

"It's not our job to do their planning for them (the applicants)," Rabena explained. "And that's why I made that statement (when the decision was rendered) that people needed to work together."

"What we were thinking is that instead of winding up in court, all the parties would sit down together and try to figure out what's the best way to make this work," he said. "It doesn't appear that that's the way it's going to go."

"Any time that we must make a decision or a judgment, we're not infallible," Rabena continued. "If somebody appeals a decision that we have made and we're overruled, I take no offense to it. That's the process, and I think that's kind of what we looked at."

Rabena admitted that the board was not 100% pleased with its decision.

"But we just felt that downtown Reading might be able to pull this off, and it might be an asset, and that's pretty much what we decided," he concluded.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura also questioned Rabena as to why the zoning solicitor tried to silence her when she attempted to testify against the project at the hearing in May.

"Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz testified first, but then when I was speaking, I was interrupted and was told that it wasn't my district and that I didn’t live in the neighborhood," Ventura said. “When you sign up for public comment, it doesn't ask you those questions, so I felt that was rude."

Rabena said that although there are rules that a speaker must have a direct interest in a case, someone can testify as a member of City Council.

"If somebody wants to come as a member of City Council and say, 'I'm here representing City Council,' you don't necessarily have to be in that particular district," Rabena said.

"However, if you are saying, 'I'm a councilperson, but I want to speak tonight, just as a person, not as a member of council,' I think sometimes it's how you say what your interest is," he said. "We try not to be offensive to people, and we try to let people have their say, and I'm glad that you felt free to speak up."