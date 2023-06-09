READING, Pa. - On Saturday June 10, a new tradition will be born as Reading will host its first Juneteenth Parade.

Starting at 11 a.m., the parade will go around Second onto Third Street into the front of Third and Spruce. The parade will be filled with music, and drill and dance teams from as far as Philadelphia. It will be followed by a festival.

But Wynton Butler, the branch historian for the NAACP Reading Chapter, says while he wants everyone to have a great time at all the festivities, he'd like them to keep in mind the historical background.

He says, "In terms of history and how people are trying to rewrite it and things like that, it's important that we have national holidays that remind us that we've come a long way as a country, and we need to keep moving forward."

Juneteenth is a celebration of when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas.

Butler says, "Essentially, the Emancipation Proclamation had been put in place in January 1st of 1863, it freed the slaves that were in the Confederate states and as you know Texas was a Confederate state."

But it would be two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation that those troops would arrive in Texas.

"To let those folks know that slavery was over and from there they went into the rest of Texas to free the rest of the enslaved people," Butler explains.

Events will be held all next week; many will focus on the historical background. A closing celebration will be held at Zion Baptist Church in Reading on Sunday, June 18.