Reading's 275th birthday: Gala celebrates history, future of city

READING, Pa. – A cheerful crowd was excited to be part of a historic celebration in Reading. The event was 275 years in the making.
"We get to celebrate everything that we strive for, without forgetting the history — the rich history — that this city has made," Mayor Eddie Moran said while attending the Reading birthday celebration.
Moran says he is proud to call Reading his home. On Wednesday, he greeted guests, all gathering at Reading Public Museum, to wish Reading a happy 275th birthday, just one day ahead of the city's official birthday on March 16.
The city of Reading is a city on the rise, a city that is being recognized as a city that is being respected — not only here in the county but in the state," Moran said.
The mayor said the gala was more than just a party but also marked what Reading was and has become.
Once home to the Reading Railroad, the city houses landmarks like the century-old Pagoda on Mt. Penn, two minor league sports franchises and the Reading Symphony Orchestra. Moran says none of this would be possible without the dedicated residents and employees of the city.
"We made Reading what it is today because of your dedication, is that we are thriving," Moran said.
In attendance were delegates visiting from Reading's sister cities.
"We have great fortune to have our sister cities here from England and Germany to help us celebrate," said former Reading Mayor Tom McMahon.
McMahon was even recognized for his mark in Reading's history. He was awarded a medal from the delegates for strengthening their relationship.
The celebration is not over yet. On Thursday, 14 birthday celebrations will be taking place across the city, with fireworks at the Pagoda in the evening.