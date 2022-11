READING, Pa. -- It's the return of the annual Reading holiday parade.

The long-standing tradition kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The parade route will march down Penn Street.

This year's theme "Christmas Around the World" will honor the diversity in Reading and Berks County.

There will be lots of floats, school bands,and other performing groups.

There will also be several vendors set up along the parade route.