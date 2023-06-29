READING, Pa. - Reading's Charter Board found that Mayor Eddie Moran violated the city's charter.

In a ruling earlier this month, the board decided that Moran failed to appoint a licensed professional engineer as the city's public works director.

The violation occurred from May 2022 through March 2023.

The board found that while the public works director position was filled at all times, it was not filled by a licensed professional engineer as is stipulated in the city's charter.

In March of this year, Timothy Krall, a city employee and licensed professional engineer, was appointed acting public works director and approved by city council.