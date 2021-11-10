READING, Pa. — It may be starting to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Reading, but it certainly wasn't feeling like it Wednesday afternoon.
With the temperature topping out near 70 degrees, public works crews took advantage of the warm, sunny weather to put the city's official Christmas tree in place at Fifth and Penn streets.
The 43-foot artificial tree now towers over Penn Square, featuring more than 4,000 colored lights and hundreds of red, green, and gold balls. It's topped by a white star.
The city said Wednesday that a ceremony to light the tree is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.
That will be preceded by the city's annual holiday parade, which is scheduled to make its way down Penn Street next Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. This year's theme is "Christmas Around the World."