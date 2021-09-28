READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Latino Convention has returned to Reading, and organizers expect hundreds of people to attend.
"It's a cultural celebration," said Norman Bristol Colón, the convention's chairman.
The annual convention is taking place through Thursday at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street.
"People should expect a family reunion, once again, to advance the Latino agenda of Pennsylvania," he said.
Colón said census data show there are now more than one million Latinos in Pennsylvania. He said Reading is the city with the greatest Latino population.
"Reading not only during the convention is the Latino capital of Pennsylvania, but all year round because of those numbers," Colón said.
It is a city, he said, that comes with many firsts.
"You have the first Latino mayor (Eddie Moran)," Colón said, "you have the first Latino state representative in the Berks County area (Manny Guzman), you have Michael Rivera, the first Latino county commissioner in the state."
Olga Negron, the convention's vice chair, said a number of community resources will be available, covering a variety of topics.
"We're going to talk about COVID, for example," she said. "It has affected our Latino community and strategies. What we can do to make it better so more people are vaccinated in the Latino community?"
On top of that, Negron said discussions will center on the economy and housing issues, and there will be a college fair.
"We have to strategize about how to move forward," said Negron.
Organizers said anyone is welcome to attend the convention.