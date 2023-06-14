READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to grant zoning relief to a Brooklyn, New York-based developer to allow the adaptive reuse of a 10-story office building at 601 Penn St.
Developer Dream Ventures PA II LLC — which is an entity controlled by a Brooklyn development company, Heights Advisors — is planning to convert the former Santander office building into a 207-unit apartment building consisting of a mix of efficiencies and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
At the hearing last month, Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and Managing Director William Heim praised the project as a means of transforming the downtown.
However, two members of City Council and one downtown business owner objected to the high density of residential units proposed for the apartment building.
The city's ordinance requires a minimum space of 400 square feet for efficiencies, 550 square feet for one-bedroom apartments and 700 square feet for two-bedroom apartments.
The variance granted will allow dimensions of 224 square feet for efficiencies, 250 to 350 square feet for one-bedroom units and about 490 square feet for two-bedroom units.
At the May hearing, Andrew Goltzman, representing Heights Advisors, testified that developers cannot comply with the city's square footage requirements if they are to get a reasonable rate of return to provide them with cash flow needed to complete a purchase of the building and the adaptive-reuse construction.
An architect for the applicant had told the board last month it was his opinion that the requirements of the Reading zoning ordinance are excessive and outdated.
A variance from the parking requirement will reduce the required 1.5 off-street parking spaces to 0.5 to one space per unit.
Last month, attorney Mahlon Boyer, the solicitor for the Reading Parking Authority, told the board the authority objected to any reduction in parking requirements.
The applicant will have to work with the parking authority to lease the needed parking spaces in a nearby parking garage.
In September 2022, the board rejected the same developer's proposed adaptive reuse of the same building as a 228-room hotel, which could have also included apartment units and dormitories.
At that time, the zoning board members objected to the submission of an application without specific details of the mixed uses and because it did not offer any plans for off-street parking.
Zoning board Chairman Philip Rabena commented on the project following the board's approval Wednesday night.
"This was a substantial case and I think people need to understand our reasoning," Rabena said. "This appeal was complex and has major ramifications for our city as a whole, for downtown Reading and for our county seat. We did a lot of thinking and soul-searching before we reached a final decision."
Rabena said the board does that with all of the appeals, but admitted that most will not have the impact on the city as this one.
"Our approval does not indicate that we felt all aspects of this project were the best that they could be," Rabena said. "There were many good points made by those for or against this appeal. Just like downtown, Reading has many positive assets in terms of businesses and services; it has many critical needs."
Rabena went on to say that the city has many buildings in the downtown which are unoccupied, deteriorating and do not present themselves in the most positive physical manner.
"We want this project to succeed for the benefit of the city and the county," Rabena added. "It will take a lot of people working in a cooperative way to make that happen."
During the hearing last month, Goltzman told the board that it will soon be seeing an application for zoning relief for a similar project Heights Advisors is planning for the former Central Catholic High School on Hill Road.