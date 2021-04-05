Reading City Hall
Hugo Cardona | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Reading's chief of police updated city council on the city’s gun buyback program set for April 24.

Officials say people will essentially be selling their guns to the city. They say those guns are turned in without consequence.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Officials say donations, not taxpayer funds, will be used to fund the program.

They say the gun buyback program will be held at two different locations, but final arrangements are still being made.

Officers will be deployed at both locations.

They said the program was originally set to launch on April 17, but it was moved due to other events in the city.

