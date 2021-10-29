READING, Pa. – The Hispanic Center of Reading and Berks County is teaming up with county election officials to provide bilingual staff to help as translators on Election Day.
"They're letting us know how to help the constituents to exercise their responsibility to vote. They're letting us know where we need to be, how to assist them," explained Marleny Jimenez, a translator for the election. "Of course, we do not want to weigh in on their decision. However, if they have any questions on how to do it, we are going to be there helping them through the process."
The county has sent out thousands of letters correcting a mistake in Spanish that listed the wrong date — Nov. 18 — to return mail-in ballots. The county says all those voters should have received the correction letters.
"It is very important to me that all the Hispanics, which is 69% of Reading, are aware that the deadline is going to be on the 2nd," Jimenez explained, "because although they tried to kind of honor the 18th, unfortunately, that's something that cannot be done and it's only five days away so we are doing all we can to put the information the correct information out there."
Parking and voting signs are already in place outside the services center as county officials are making calls to get workers out to the polls.
"The poll workers will be receiving their equipment and their books and so forth on Saturday morning," County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt explained. "They come in here in the morning and into the early afternoon."
Many polling locations across the county have already received their voting machines.
After the weekend, Monday will be a busy day as last minute preparations will begin prior to the general election on Tuesday.
"We are set up to take the equipment over to the DoubleTree on Monday afternoon for the mail-in and absentee ballots tabulating," Barnhardt said. "That will occur starting 7 a.m. Tuesday on Election Day."
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.