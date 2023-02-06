READING, Pa. - Nestled in the heart of downtown Reading, next to the Santander Arena and just across from the Doubletree by Hilton, the Pearle Building is awaiting a new purpose.

"I think it's a great opportunity and we're very optimistic and hopeful that somebody will come and bring an idea that fits with the vision of the rest of downtown," said Kyle McKechnie, VP of Sales and Leasing for NAI Keystone Commercial and Industrial.

McKechnie said this historic building has undergone a lot of renovations to bring it up to code. Some of that funding came from grant money and was matched by the arena authority.

"The building has been vacant for a very, very long time," said McKechnie. "Decades, so, it was in a state of disrepair."

The building was patterned after Carpenter's Hall in Philadelphia and was built in 1929 for Penn National Bank & Trust Company.

"[On the] First floor we're envisioning for a restaurant space, so we've been marketing it in that way," McKechnie said.

There are also options for the other floors, like office space, and you can see the ghosts of a former karate studio that once existed on the top floor.

Other unique aesthetic features are old vault doors left in place for architectural value, something you don't necessarily find in more modern construction.

"Reading is an old city with a lot of history so I think it's important to try to save what you can to keep that feel," said McKechnie.