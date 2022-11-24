READING, Pa. — The Hope Rescue Mission in Reading provided a hot meal to those who might otherwise have gone without this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers served up turkey and all the tasty fixings at the mission's dining hall on North Sixth Street on Thursday.

The food is just part of the 120,000 meals the Hope Rescue Mission said it provides each year to the men it helps.

The mission is just one of many nonprofit organizations in Berks County that provided a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Others included Holy Trinity Church of God on West Buttonwood Street, Kennedy House on Spruce Street, and Opportunity House on North Second Street.