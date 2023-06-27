READING, Pa. - Surrounded by community leaders, former Reading Red Knight and current NBA player Lonnie Walker cut the ribbon to open the newly renovated Baer Park basketball court in Reading Tuesday. A place he helped to fix up, and that he came to many times as a kid.

"Very emotional to say the least. You know this brings back almost every memory imaginable," said Walker.

Not long after the ribbon cutting, the basketball was already being dribbled. The rain not washing away this moment.

"It's really nice," said Giancarlo Portillo of Reading.

Portillo got see Walker up close.

"It's happy cause I root for the Lakers and I just really like them," said Portillo.

Walker's cousin Naelah King was wearing her cousin's Lakers jersey. King took several photos as people met her cousin and got autographs.

"It's so cool to see him come back and do something for the community, something that they'll all enjoy and love every day," said King.

"The fact that he is so humble and just wants to give back and just wants to participate and genuinely be part of the community, it's amazing," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.

Reading Capital Project Manager David Anspach helped put this together.

"It's great, it's a surreal experience to work with a pro and to have him give back to the community like he did," said Anspach.

"This is just to inspire them, to motivate them and just to let them see and show them the sky is the limit," said Walker.