READING, Pa. - From the steps of Reading City Hall, the current managing director, Pedro Cortes, introduced Abe Amoros, who's been tapped to take his place.
"This is a third class city that has a lot of potential in terms of growth, in terms of an upswing," Amoros said. "I'm also excited to working for a mayor like Eddie Moran, who cares about transparency."
Moran informed city council members of the selection to bring Amoros on board on Monday. Councilwoman Donna Reed said she's sad to see Cortes go, but she's looking forward to what Amoros can bring to the table.
"That he's gonna bring all the right components to make our city better, to keep us moving forward, as we have within the last nine months," Reed said.
Amoros has decades of public service experience, having previously worked on projects with three Pennsylvania governors and has been a liaison to the York Police Department. He said Cortes is helping him move into the spot.
"Pedro has given me so much valuable knowledge leading up to today that I am really looking forward to putting names with faces and really following up on their work product," Amoros said.
Amoros will look to bring his community and police relations experience to a city with a majority Hispanic population and the city's first Latino mayor.
"In the way he has talked to people," said Amoros, "I've seen his personal skills in effect as well, which are really heartwarming and, again, the guy just has a heart of gold."
Reed said the city will have a week differential from when Cortes officially departs at the end of October and Amoros comes on board.
Cortes, who previously worked as Pennsylvania's secretary of state, was officially hired as Reading's managing director in January. He said his reason for leaving the post after only nine months is personal.